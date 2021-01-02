With a massive following of the game and cricketers in India, the national cricket team is one of the most followed in the world. Also, it is a common sighting to see a big Indian contingent of fans at cricketing venues where the Men in Blue are playing. Also Read - India vs Australia | On The Field, Ravichandran Ashwin is Bowling Captain: Pragyan Ojha

Hence, it was not much of a surprise- but bizarre – to see an Indian fan in Australia paying the bill of the Indian players after eating at the same restaurant. Also Read - India vs Australia Third Test Under Threat as Areas Near Sydney Cricket Ground Put on Alert: Report

Apparently, the incident took place in Melbourne after the Boxing Day Test, when the players decided to explore the city ahead of the New Year. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Appointed India Vice-Captain For Final Two Tests vs Australia

A fan, named Navaldeep Singh, who was at the same restaurant posted a video where one can see the likes of Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Navdeep Saini. To make the tale more authentic, the fan also posted a picture of the players’ bill as he claimed to have paid their entire bill.

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

They are not aware but i have paid there table bill 🙂 . Least i can do for my superstars 🤗 pic.twitter.com/roZgQyNBDX — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

The fan also revealed how the players and Rohit Sharma reacted after getting to know of the heartwarming gesture.

In the thread, he said:“When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai 🙂 mja aa gya yaar #blessed.”

“Pant to my wife before leaving – Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch,” he further wrote before closing the thread.

The New Year Test starts on January 7 and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash with the series leveled.