With a massive following of the game and cricketers in India, the national cricket team is one of the most followed in the world. Also, it is a common sighting to see a big Indian contingent of fans at cricketing venues where the Men in Blue are playing.
Hence, it was not much of a surprise- but bizarre – to see an Indian fan in Australia paying the bill of the Indian players after eating at the same restaurant.
Apparently, the incident took place in Melbourne after the Boxing Day Test, when the players decided to explore the city ahead of the New Year.
A fan, named Navaldeep Singh, who was at the same restaurant posted a video where one can see the likes of Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Navdeep Saini. To make the tale more authentic, the fan also posted a picture of the players’ bill as he claimed to have paid their entire bill.
The fan also revealed how the players and Rohit Sharma reacted after getting to know of the heartwarming gesture.
In the thread, he said:“When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai 🙂 mja aa gya yaar #blessed.”
“Pant to my wife before leaving – Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch,” he further wrote before closing the thread.
The New Year Test starts on January 7 and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash with the series leveled.