BIZARRE ‘No-Appeal-No-Runout’ Moment During Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I Stirs Controversy | WATCH

During the match, Australia had not appealed for the run-out wicket of Alzarri Joseph. The camera reply showed that Joseph was a yard short as Spencer dislodged the bails.

New Delhi: Cricket always amazes fans sometimes with its rules whether it’s Mankad or the 2019’s final superover match between New Zealand and England. Recently an incredible incident happened during the second T20I between Australia and West Indies at the Adelaide Oval.

During the match, Australia had not appealed for the run-out wicket of Alzarri Joseph. The camera reply showed that Joseph was a yard short as Spencer dislodged the bails. Because the law of cricket says that the umpire could adjudge the batter out only after the fielding team appeals.

The video of above incident has gone viral and created controversy, here is the clip:

ONE OF THE RAREST MOMENTS …!!! Johnson attempted the run out, big screen showed its out, but nobody appealed so the on-field umpire dismissed the decision. pic.twitter.com/5b0x6y6KaF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 12, 2024

However, according to Marylebone Cricket Club law under section 31.1, the umpire should not give the batter out without an appeal.

“Neither umpire shall give a batter out, even though he/she may be out under the Laws, unless appealed to by a fielder. This shall not debar a batter who is out under any of the Laws from leaving the wicket without an appeal having been made.

However, hosts Australia won the second T20I by 34 runs and by this victory they sealed the series against WIndies.

It was Glenn Maxwell’s day as the batter played an unbeaten knock of 120 runs to put a mammoth total of 241 runs. The star batter also opened up with this decision after Australia’s victory.

“I think the umpire deemed that no one had appealed, and there was a few of us that thought we did appeal. To be fair, I understand; it wasn’t like it was a screaming appeal from everyone, but it was probably one of those things where you expect it to go up to the third umpire; we thought it was pretty close, and there were a few of us putting our hands up.”

“We sort of stopped, thinking he’d sent it upstairs, and everyone was turned around watching the big screen and the batter had already started walking off. So it was just confusing – thank God it didn’t cost the game. Just one of those weird rules in cricket, we should probably just be a bit louder with our appeals.”

