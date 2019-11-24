It what was a display of batsmanship of immaculate fortitude BJ Watling on Sunday topped it all by becoming the first New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman to score a double hundred in Test cricket. Watling arrived at the feat on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test against England at the Bay Oval.

The 34-year-old scored, who made 205 off a staggering 473 balls over two days, studded his knock with 24 fours and a six. Watling found able company in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner – who also registered his highest Test score of 126 – as the duo stitched a 261-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

New Zealand ended their first innings at 615-9 declared – their highest total against England – soon after the unassuming Watling was caught behind off Jofra Archer.

At stumps on the penultimate day, England were battling for survival after Santner scalped three cheap wickets to leave the tourists at a precarious 55/3, still trailing by 207 runs.

Before Watling, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum earlier held the record for scoring the highest runs by a Black Caps wicketkeeper. McCullum had scored 185 runs against Bangladesh at Hamilton in 2010.

Former India captain MS Dhoni holds the record for the highest score by an Indian stumper. Dhoni had scored 224 runs against Australia at Chennai in 2013.

In the overall tally, the record belongs to former Zimbabwe glovesman Andy Flower who had scored 232 not out against India at Nagpur in 2000, followed by Kumar Sangakkara who had played a knock of 230 runs against Pakistan at Lahore in 2003.