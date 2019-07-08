ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It is the most bizarre statement you would have ever heard through the course of the World Cup. After Pakistan’s exit from the ICC CWC 2019, fans from Pakistan have been blaming India for not beating England. Now, here comes the most bizarre reasoning. Shami was rested for the game against Sri Lanka as it was a dead rubber and the bowler needed rest to be fresh for the semis. That was thought to be the reason behind resting in-form Shami. But, no, a Pakistani expert has claimed that it is a Bharatiya Janata Party ploy. “I wouldn’t have dropped. The bowler who has picked 14 wickets in only three matches (4 matches). You’ve benched him suddenly. He was also approaching a record. He would’ve also come in top two or three in the leading wicket-takers’ list. I can’t understand. I think there is pressure on the team to bench Shami. I think BJP’s agenda of not letting the Muslims progress is the reason for Shami being benched,” said one of the panellists.

Here is the video of the chat:

Meanwhile, India will take on New Zealand for the first time in the World Cup since 2003. After rain played the spoilsport last month in India’s third league game of ICC World Cup 2019, the two teams now get a chance to lock horns once again in the 1st semifinal at the iconic Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

It has been a contrasting scenario for both the teams as India are in the middle of a rampaging run in the tournament as they finished the league stages on the top of the pile. A loss against England was a minor blip in an otherwise supreme run. However, New Zealand haven’t been in good form of late, with three consecutive losses.