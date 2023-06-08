Home

BJP Flag Spotted During WTC Final in Oval, London | VIRAL PIC

London: The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) recieved massive response from fans who turned out in huge numbers at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday. While the Indian fans were in huge numbers, what made news was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag at the venue. Fans in the stands were holding the flag while the match was happening. While it is drawing massive reactions on social space, the identity of the people carrying the flag is yet to be known.

Spotted at the Oval: just a reminder, this is India Vs Australia folks! #WTC2023 pic.twitter.com/QMVroHjSbq — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 7, 2023

