BJP Flag Spotted During WTC Final in Oval, London | VIRAL PIC

WTC Final: While it is drawing massive reactions on social space, the identity of the people carrying the flag is yet to be known.

Published: June 8, 2023 8:30 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

BJP Flag (Image: Twitter)

London: The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) recieved massive response from fans who turned out in huge numbers at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday. While the Indian fans were in huge numbers, what made news was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag at the venue. Fans in the stands were holding the flag while the match was happening. While it is drawing massive reactions on social space, the identity of the people carrying the flag is yet to be known.

