By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BJP Flag Spotted During WTC Final in Oval, London | VIRAL PIC
WTC Final: While it is drawing massive reactions on social space, the identity of the people carrying the flag is yet to be known.
London: The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) recieved massive response from fans who turned out in huge numbers at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday. While the Indian fans were in huge numbers, what made news was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag at the venue. Fans in the stands were holding the flag while the match was happening. While it is drawing massive reactions on social space, the identity of the people carrying the flag is yet to be known.
Also Read:
Here is the picture of the same that is now going viral on social space:
You may like to read
Spotted at the Oval: just a reminder, this is India Vs Australia folks! #WTC2023 pic.twitter.com/QMVroHjSbq
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 7, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.