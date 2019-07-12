Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Subramanian Swamy is at it again! After India’s shock exit at the World Cup semi-final stage, Swamy has gone on to blame ICC for it. He has a point, he feels ICC should have planned it better, knowing very well that it rains at this time of the year in the UK. According to him, had the match been completed on the day official day, then India would have emerged victorious. He also took a jibe at the ICC and its chairman in his latest tweet. “Why should the ICC for cricket be located in London? The white man got rid of toughy Srinivasan and planted a boneless wonder Indian as Chairman. The UK is rain risk Had it not rained India would have won that same day,” read his post.

Why should ICC for cricket be located in London? The white man got rid of toughy Srinivasan and planted a boneless wonder Indian as Chairman. UK is rain risk Had it not rained India would have won that same day — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 12, 2019

Here is how fans reacted to his post.

The irony is that ICC headquarters are located in Dubai & ICC is tasked with promulgating match fixing laws🤣🤣 — Vipul Aggarwal IPS (@ipsvipul_) July 12, 2019

It’s summer in England. Unfortunately England doesn’t have rainy season. It rains all year whether winter or summer. But agree match should be over in one day. If disrupted then it should start all fresh ! — Sarika Jaiswal (@lively_cuckoo) July 12, 2019

Meanwhile, the CoA will have a meeting with the coach and the skipper to dissect the reasons for the loss. “We will certainly have a review meeting once the coach and the captain are back from their breaks. I will not put a date and time but we will speak to them,” CoA chief Vinod Rai told news agency PTI.