Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: Amit Shah To Be Present At Eden Gardens During IND Vs SA Tie – Report

ODI World Cup 2023: Amit Shah To Be Present At Eden Gardens During IND Vs SA Tie – Report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also seen at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during India's win over Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023.

Amit Shah was snapped at the Narendra Modi Stadium during IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 tie. (File Photo)

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be present at the stands at the Eden Gardens in the City of Joy on Sunday when India take on South Africa in a battle of table toppers in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. This is not the first time Shah was seen in the stands during India’s hammering of Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The India vs South Africa encounter will be the third ODI World Cup 2023 game at this venue.

Trending Now

Based on several media reports, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has sent an invite to Shah as a Guest of Honour. Sources in the know stated that Shah is likely to grace the occasion. Interestingly, November 5 also happens to Virat Kohli’s birthday.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the CAB is making grand arrangements to make Kohli’s birthday special. The Bengal Cricket Board has already planned a cake-cutting ceremony for Kohli at the Eden Gardens and also will be distributing face masks of the former India captain to all the fans who come in to witness the match. The match is already sold out.

To add more to that, Bollywood singer Shipa Rao will also be performing on the day at the iconic stadium. It is also understood that superstar Amitabh Bachchan was invited by the CAB for the big match but due to health concerns, Big B won’t be attending.

Meanwhile, the Indian team are on a scintillating form in the ODI World Cup 2023 having won all the sic matches in the competition so far. South Africa sit second with 10 points from six matches.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.