Balkh Province vs Khost Province Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BKH vs KHO at Khost Cricket Ground: In another exciting battle of Afghan One-Day Cup 2020, Balkh Province will take on Khost Province at the Khost Cricket ground on Saturday. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 BKH vs KHO match will begin at 10 AM IST – August 15 in India. In the first match Balkh Province was bowled out for just 105 runs and had to suffer a five wickets' loss and they will look to bounce back in this match. On the other hand, Khost Province registered a big nine-wicket win in their first and they will look to repeat that performance in the match against Balkh.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Balkh Province and Khost Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST) – August 15 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground.

BKH vs KHO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Ibrahim

Batsmen- Z Khan, F. Zahkhel (C), A Rahim Mangal

All-rounders- A Matani, Jamshed, Z Rahman Sharifi

Bowlers- M Hassan (C), N Ahmad, B Atal, H Ullah

BKH vs KHO Probable Playing XIs

Balkh Province: Mohammad Ibrahim (wk), Zafar Khan, Farhan Zakhel, Wasim Mandozai, Assadullah Matani, Jamshed, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haleem, Abdul Sattar, Mohammad Hassan, Khair Mohammad.

Khost Province: Shaheen (WK), Rahmanullah Zadran, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Sadam Mangal, Shahidullah Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Asghar Atal, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Bakhtar, AtalEhsan Mangal, Mohammad Naseem.

BKH vs KHO Squads

Balkh Province (BKH): Mohammad Ibrahim, Zafar Khan, Abdul Malik-II, Farhan Zakhel, Azim Khan, Abdul Razaq, Wasim Mandozai, Ahmadullah, Assadullah Matani, Jamshed, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haleem, Sami Salarzai, Ehsan Mandozai, Kamil, Abdul Sattar, Mohammad Hassan, Khair Mohammad.

Khost Province (KHO): Shaheen, Naveed Obaid, Rahmanullah Zadran, Mohammadullah, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Sadam Mangal, Aimal Wafa, Shahidullah Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Asghar Atal, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Nemat -II, Noor Ahmad, Bakhtar Atal, Ehsan Mangal, Mohammad Naseem, Haseeb Ullah.

