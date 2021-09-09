BKK vs ENC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

BK-55 vs Eranakulam Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BKK vs ENC at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 19 of KCA Club Championship tournament, Eranakulam Cricket Club will take on BK-55 at the SD College Cricket Ground on Thursday. The KCA Club Championship BKK vs ENC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 9. BK-55 are currently placed at sixth place in the points table, having won two of their three games thus far. In their previous match, they suffered a 42-run defeat against Tripunithura Cricket Club. On other hand, Eranakulam Cricket Club have also won two of their three games and are placed at the seventh position. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BKK vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction, BKK vs ENC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BKK vs ENC Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – BK-55 vs Eranakulam Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.Also Read - JRO vs ENC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips KCA Club Championship Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain- Jolly Rovers vs Eranakulam Cricket Club, Playing 11s For Today's Match at SD College Ground at 9:30 AM IST September 8 Wednesday

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Eranakulam Cricket Club and BK-55 will take place at 9 AM IST – September 9. Also Read - BR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips CPL T20 Match 20: Captain, Vice-captain- Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 at Warner Park at 4:30 AM IST September 8 Wednesday

Time: 9:30 AM IST. Also Read - WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI: Captain, Fantasy Tips - West Indies vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 AM IST September 7 Tuesday

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

BKK vs ENC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Muhammed Kaif, S Subin

Batsmen – Akhil Anil, Abhiram CH, Alfi Francis

All-rounders – Vinoop Manoharan (C), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Anand Joseph

Bowlers – Athif Bin Ashraf (VC), M Arun, Ahmed Farzeen

BKK vs ENC Probable Playing XIs

BK-55: Neeraj Kumar, Muhammed Kaif, Akshay Chandran, Ashiq Ali, Vinoop Manoharan, Ahmed Farzeen, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Salman Nizar, Athif Bin Ashraf, Dheeraj Prem, Okay Abhijith.

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Abhiram CH, Subin S, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Alfi Francis, Sirajudheen P.S, Bovas M Justin, Jerin PS, Anand Joseph, M Arun, Sreehari S Nair.

BKK vs ENC Squads

BK-55: Akshay Chandran (C) Salman Nizar, Muhammed Kaif (wk), Vinoop Manoharan, Athif Bin Ashraf, Akhil Anil, MN Neeraj Kumar, Dheeraj Prem, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Badarudheen PP, Ahmed Farzeen, Ashiq Ali, Abhijit K, Sourav S.

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Subin S (C/wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Sirajudheen PS, Jerin PS, Arun M, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis, Adithya Vinod, Ajay B Bhat, Aaron Jude.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENC Dream11 Team/ BKK Dream11 Team/ Eranakulam Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ BK-55 Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – KCA Club Championship/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.