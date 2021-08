BKV vs BAY Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match BKV vs BAY. In the mega encounter on DFB Pokal, Bayern Munich will lock horns against Bremer SV on August 25. The German football is back as Bremer SV and Bayern Munich will face each other in the high-octane DFB Pokal clash on Tuesday. Bayern Munich will look to continue their dominating start in the season. They have already registered a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Super Cup final a few days back are riding high on confidence. Meanwhile, Bremer will look to make an early upset in the season.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BKV vs BAY

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11:40 PM IST – August 25, Tuesday in India.

BKV vs BAY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ole Bahr

Defenders: Fabio Orlick, Niklas Sule, Tanguy Nianzou, Omar Richards

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka, Mats Kaiser, Leroy Sane (C)

Strikers: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (VC), Lamine Diop, Sebastian Kurkiewicz

BSV vs BAY Probable XIs

Bremer SV: Ali Wazneh, Mahdi Matar, Ole Bahr, Sebastian Kurkiewicz, Lamine Diop, Óscar García, Sebastian Kmiec, Benjamin Duell, Fabio Orlick, Ugo Nobile, Mats Kaiser

Bayern Munich: Tanguy Nianzou, Niklas Sule, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Michaël Cuisance0, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sven Ulreich, Omar Richards, Josip Stanisic, Marc Roca

