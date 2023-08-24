R Ashwin engages in wholesome conversation with Shikhar Dhawan over R Praggnanandhaa

Home

‘Black is the new white’: R Ashwin engages in wholesome conversation with Shikhar Dhawan over chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa

The final match between R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw on Wednesday.

R Praggnanandhaa has been spectacular. (Image Credits: Instagram)

R Ashwin was all pumped up when he replied to a tweet made by Shikhar Dhawan in reference to the excellent performance by Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in his match against Magnus Carlsen on August 23 in the 2023 Chess World Cup.

Dhawan was elated and expressed admiration for the 18-year-old Indian talent’s draw against the reigning World No. 1, Carlsen despite playing with the black pieces. In a clever reply, Ashwin tweeted that ‘Black is the new white’.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Dhawan said optimistically that the 18-year-old will win the final round game.

“#Praggnanandhaa is such a joy to watch, drawing with black pieces is an amazing feat & against #MagnusCarlsen. There is no separating R. Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen. I will be rooting for him for tomorrow’s final round game. Congratulations champion! Tomorrow is your day for sure,” Dhawan wrote.

#Praggnanandhaa is such a joy to watch, drawing with black pieces is amazing feat & against #MagnusCarlsen. There is no separating R. Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen. I will be rooting for him for tomorrow’s final round game. Congratulations champion! Tomorrow for sure your… — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 23, 2023



Here is how Ashwin responded:

Black is the new white buddy. https://t.co/d4pnO3syuo — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 24, 2023



The final match of the FIDE World Cup 2023’s second round between Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In this tie, Praggnanandhaa played with the black pieces, the game reached a stalemate after 30 moves. The ensuing tie-breaker is now slated to be held on Thursday and this will determine the winner of the title.

After his win in the semi-finals, Praggnanandhaa shared that he was prepared to take on Magnus Carlsen in the championship match. He said, “I didn’t expect to play Magnus in this tournament at all because the only way I could play him was in the final, and I didn’t expect to be in the final… I will just try to give my best and see how it goes!”

Both players have faced each other 19 times in the past and this is the first time they are meeting in a World Cup.

