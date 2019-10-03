Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza set the record straight on Thursday as she said that blaming the wife of a sportsman whenever he performs poorly “makes no sense”.

Mirza, who was in Mumbai at the India Economic Summit, slammed those who think wives and women, in general, are distractions.

Mirza cited the example of Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress and wife Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, is blamed when he fails to score big.

“Anushka Sharma is blamed if Virat makes a zero, like what does that have anything to do with anything. It makes no sense. Many a times, including our cricket team and in many teams I have seen that wives or girlfriends are not allowed on tour because the boys will be distracted,” Mirza was quoted as saying by IANS.

“What does that mean? What is it that the women are doing that is going to distract the men so much?” asked Mirza.

Mirza, who is a wife of former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik, has had her own share of such criticism as well.

Following Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mirza, who has been a multiple-time Grand Slams champions, was at the receiving end of the criticism.

“See the thing is that comes from a deeper problem which says that a woman is a distraction she cannot be a strength,” said Mirza.

“If we address the problem that a woman can be a strength or is a strength rather than a distraction or a weakness we might conquer these issues,” she concluded.