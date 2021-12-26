New Delhi: The year was 1979, Australian fast bowling legend Dennis Lillee decided to walk out with an aluminum bat in the middle of a Test against England at Perth. Dennis Lillee was not much of a batsman, but that did not deter him from making unique headlines with his bat, or we should call his bat’s willow to be precise.

When Australian captain at that time, Greg Chappell saw Lillee brandishing the metal bat in the nets the following morning, he was not too concerned. The idea was to annoy the Englishmen by batting as long as possible, and if Lillee wanted the bat to be displayed on national television, the captain could cut his premier fast bowler some slack. However, the clunk-clunk sound from the bat irritated everyone in the nets, but it could be tolerated for an over.

The aluminum bat straightaway started playing some tricks, as the English bowlers were getting hit for a couple of boundaries. Lillee’s famous cover drive with the bat was a marquee event in the Ashes test. The England captain was furious seeing all this, complained to the umpires right away. Umpires Max O Connell and Doug Weser stopped to confer about the bat from Lillee.

The umpires further asked Lillee that he cannot use the bat anymore. Lillee objected to the decision and was looked livid on the cricket field. In anger, he threw away the bat wildly in the air. The commentators at that time, Tony Greig and Tony Cozier described Lillee’s behaviour as violent and disgraceful.

Dennis Lillee was known to be a tough competitor on the field and sometimes he did got violent in the process. His altercations with former Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad and Imran Khan were one of the most talked about controversies at that time.