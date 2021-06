Dream11 Team Prediction

BLB vs BUB, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Hungary, Match 1 & 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders, 12:30 PM IST, June 28

Here is the ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BLB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, BLB vs BUB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BLB vs BUB Probable XIs ECS T10 Hungary, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between the Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders will take place at 12:00 PM IST – June 28. Also Read - ECS T10 Hungary Live Streaming Details & All You Need to Know

Time: 12:30 PM IST and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

BLB vs BUB My Dream11 Team

Sachin Chauhan, Steffan Gooch, Kalum Akurugoda, Abbas Ghani, Anup Gupta, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Hasnain Meer, Salman Khan, Danyal Akbar, Omer Zahid

Captain: Steffan Gooch Vice-captain: Asanka Weligamage

BLB vs BUB Probable Playing XIs

Blinders Blizzards

Sachin Chauhan (c, wk) Zubair Bhat, Madhav Gupta, Rahul Goyal, Amjad Aziz, Onur Ozkul, Jassi Singh, Anup Gupta, Hasnain Meer, Muhammad Uzair, Omer Zahid

Budapest Blinders

Steffan Gooch (c), Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Danyal Akbar, Kalum Akurugoda, Abbas Ghani, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Salman Khan

BLB vs BUB Squads

Blinders Blizzards

Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Anup Gupta, Ishfaq Bhat, Onur Ozkul, Usama Kajla, Ehsan Sherani, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Omer Zahid, Mehraj Haris, Ali Shan, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Rahul Goyal, Madhav Gupta, Sachin Chauhan, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Kalum Akurugoda, Mahela Daub, Danyal Akbar, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Izhar Khan, Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch

