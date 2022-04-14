BLB vs CC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Spice Isle T10 Series

BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Spice Isle T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match St George’s, Grenada, at 12 AM IST April 15, Friday:

TOSS – The Spice Isle T10 Series toss between Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time –12:00 AM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

BLB vs CC My Dream11 Team

Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith (c), Denis Smith, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Ronald Ettienne (vc), Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas, St Nickozi Hillaire

BLB vs CC Predicted XI

Bay Leaf Blasters: Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith (c), Denis Smith (wk), Kayden Felix, Divonie Smith, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Alvin Ramnauth, Richard Rogers, St Nickozi Hillaire

Clove Challengers: Junior Henry (wk), Teddy Bishop, Ronald Ettienne (c), Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph, Rickie Alexander, Cypriah Forsyth, Dennis Narayan, Kevin Francis, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas