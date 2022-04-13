BLB vs CP Dream11 Tips And Prediction Spice Isle T10 Series

TOSS – The Spice Isle T10 Series toss between Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 8:15 PM (IST).

Time – 8:45 PM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

BLB vs CP My Dream11 Team

Denis Smith, Alick Athanaze, D. Maloney, K.Hodge(VC), Amikel Dubissette, Micah Narine, N. Pascal(C), Levaughn Lewis, Richard Rogers, J. Taylor, Javed Hazzard

BLB vs CP Squads

Bay Leaf Blasters: Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams