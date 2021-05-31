BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Spice Isle T10 Match – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 7:00 PM IST, 31st May.

Here is the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, BLB vs GG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals Probable XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Kiel.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals will take place at 6:30 PM IST – May 31.

Time: : 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

BLB vs GG My Dream11 Team

Anil Matthew, Devon Smith, Josh Noel, Roland Cato, Deron Hypolite, Daniel McDonald, Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Nelon Pascal

Captain: Josh Noel. Vice-captain: Roland Cato

BLB vs GG Probable Playing 11s

Bay Leaf Blasters

Craig Williams, Denis Smith (spice player), Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Keone George (spice player), Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

BLB vs GG Squads

Bay Leaf Blasters Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Ginger Generals Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

