BLB vs ROT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Hungary

Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BLB vs ROT at GB Oval, Szodliget: In match no. 99 of ECS T10 Hungary tournament, Blinders Blizzards will take on Royal Tigers at the GB Oval, Szodliget on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Hungary BLB vs ROT match will start at 12:30 PM IST – June 30. Blinders Blizzards must be extremely disappointed with their performance in the ECS T10 Hungary so far. They have managed to pick up a single win from their four matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Royal Tigers, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and currently find themselves just above the Blinders Blizzards in the points table. The defending champions will head into Wednesday's fixtures on the back of a 33-run loss to United Csalad. Here is the ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BLB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction, BLB vs ROT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BLB vs ROT Probable XIs ECS T10 Hungary, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Hungary.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Hungary toss between Blinders Blizzards and Royal Tigers will take place at 12 PM IST – June 30.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

BLB vs ROT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sachin Chauhan, Marc Ahuja

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan (C), Harsh Mandhyan, Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair

All-Rounders: Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar

Bowlers: Omer Zahid (VC), Ruturaj Sawant, Kamran Wahid

BLB vs ROT Probable Playing XIs

Blinders Blizzards: Sachin Chauhan (C/WK), Muhammad Uzair, Omer Zahid, Usama Kajla, Amjad Aziz, Anup Gupta, Rahul Goyal, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Hemanth Perumal, Onur Ozkul.

Royal Tigers: Khaibar Deldar (C), Zeeshan Khan, Stan Ahuja (WK), Harsh Mandhyan, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhishek Kheterpal, Venkata Narashiman, Abhitesh Prashar, Akram Malik.

BLB vs ROT Squads

Blinders Blizzards: Omer Zahid, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Anup Gupta, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat, Muhammad Uzair, Jassi Singh, Amjad Aziz, Sachin Chauhan (C/WK), Rahul Goyal, Mehraj Haris, Usama Kajla, Kamran Wahid, Madhav Gupta, Ehsan Sherani, Ali Shan, Onur Ozkul and Ishfaq Bhat.

Royal Tigers: Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja, Stan Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Khaibar Deldar, Tonmoy Gomes, Akram Malik, Abhishek Kheterpal, Safi Zahir, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Venkata Narashiman, Emad Khan and Rabin Momin.

