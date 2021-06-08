BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BLB vs SS at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 25 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with the Bay Leaf Blasters at the National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 BLB vs SS match will start at 7 PM IST – June 8. Bay Leaf Blasters have ordinary run in the Spice Isle T10 so far. They have won three and lost four games, while one match was washed out. The Bay Leaf Blasters are currently fourth in the Spice Isle T10 standings.

Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, have won five games while losing just twice. One of their matches was also abandoned due to rain.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers will take place at 6:30 PM IST – June 8.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

BLB vs SS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lendon Lawrence (VC), Denis Smith

Batsmen – Devon Smith (C), Nickozi St. Hillaire, Alex Moses

All-rounders – Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles

Bowlers – John Olive, Richard Rogers, Keron Charles

BLB vs SS Probable Playing 11s

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (C), Sharkim Edwards, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel (wk), Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Craig Williams, Ronel Williams.

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (wk), St Nickozi Hillaire, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (C), Kendel George, Shermon Lewis, John Olive, Kem Charles, Alex Moses, Jenson Phillip, Laurie Williams.

BLB vs SS Squads

Bay Leaf Blasters: Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

