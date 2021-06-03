BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Spice Isle T10

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Spice Isle T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BLB vs SS at National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 11 of Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament, Bay Leaf Blasters will lock horns with the Saffron Strikers at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 BLB vs SS match will start at 9:30 PM IST – June 3. Bay Leaf Blasters have lost two matches and won just one so far in the competition. Their only victory came against Clove Challengers by eight wickets. Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, started the tournament with two back-to-back wins. However, they couldn't extend their winning run as they lost to the Cinnamon Pacers in their third match by 10 runs.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Saffron Strikers and Bay Leaf Blasters will take place at 9 PM IST – June 3.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium.

BLB vs SS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Denis Smith

Batsmen – Alex Moses, Leon Chichester, Devon Smith, Nickozi St. Hillaire

All-rounders – Kem Charles (C), Markel Baptiste, Ryan John

Bowlers – Richard Rogers (VC), Amikel Dubissette, Laurie Williams

BLB vs SS Probable Playing 11s

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith (C), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams.

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (C), Kern Charles, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams.

BLB vs SS Squads

Bay Leaf Blasters: Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Saffron Strikers: Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses.

