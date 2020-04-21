From chatting with fellow cricketers via Instagram Live sessions to spreading awareness about the coronavirus lockdown, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who enjoys a massive fanbase has managed to keep his them engaged with his presence on social media. Also Read - Viswanathan Anand Believes Chess Has Adapted Well To Coronavirus Lockdown With Online Events

On Sunday, Pietersen shared a throwback video on his Twitter handle where he is smashing the ball blindfolded.

In the video, he is batting blindfolded and facing balls from a bowling machine. In the nine-second video, he makes room for himself and takes the aerial route straight down the ground.

With the video, KP also announced that he has launched his official YouTube channel as he captioned the post, “Wanna see me bat blindfolded? Now on my YouTube channel that I launched yesterday.”

Wanna see me bat blindfolded? Now on my YouTube channel that I launched yesterday. https://t.co/pJiDTI51DA pic.twitter.com/hYaAld2tBX — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 19, 2020

The incredible ability of Pietersen has stunned netizens who reacted:

Hope there wasn’t anyone sitting behind that window!!! — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) April 19, 2020

My god that middle sounds good @kp24… effortless, classy & power. How we miss you when you were on form… one of the most charismatic players in the last 35 years (second only to Warne) — Jazmanovich T (@lebigfella) April 20, 2020

Seriously. I can’t do that with my eyes open 🤣 — Keith Miller (@kthkthkthmill) April 19, 2020

Pietersen has played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, and amassed over 12,000 runs overall comprising of a total of 32 centuries to his name.