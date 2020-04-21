From chatting with fellow cricketers via Instagram Live sessions to spreading awareness about the coronavirus lockdown, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who enjoys a massive fanbase has managed to keep his them engaged with his presence on social media. Also Read - Viswanathan Anand Believes Chess Has Adapted Well To Coronavirus Lockdown With Online Events
On Sunday, Pietersen shared a throwback video on his Twitter handle where he is smashing the ball blindfolded.
In the video, he is batting blindfolded and facing balls from a bowling machine. In the nine-second video, he makes room for himself and takes the aerial route straight down the ground.
With the video, KP also announced that he has launched his official YouTube channel as he captioned the post, “Wanna see me bat blindfolded? Now on my YouTube channel that I launched yesterday.”
The incredible ability of Pietersen has stunned netizens who reacted:
Pietersen has played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, and amassed over 12,000 runs overall comprising of a total of 32 centuries to his name.