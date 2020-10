Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Shonan Bellmare vs Sagan Tosu Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction J League 2020-21 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's BLM vs TSU Match at Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka: In another exciting J League battle of this season, Shonan Bellmare will square off against Sagan Tosu on Wednesday evening at Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka. The J League BLM vs TSU clash will kick-off at 4 PM IST – October 21. Shonan Bellmare have had a disastrous campaign in the J League, as they sit bottom of the points table. With only their third victory throughout the competition against Kashiwa Reysol in the previous game, they now take on Sagan Tosu on Matchday 23 of the J League. J League live TV broadcast and online live streaming will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The J League match between Shonan Bellmare vs Sagan Tosu will start at 4 AM IST – October 21, Wednesday.

Venue: Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka.

BLM vs TSU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Daiki Tomii

Defenders- Kazuki Oiwa, Satoshi Tanaka, Teruki Hara, Ryoya Morishita

Midfielders- Toichi Suzuki, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Takeshi Kanamori

Forwards- Naoki Ishihara (VC), Reoto Kodama (C), Daichi Hayashi

BLM vs TSU Predicted Playing XIs

Shonan Bellmare: Kosei Tani, Takuya Okamoto, Kazunari Ono, Kazuki Oiwa, Shota Kobayashi, Mitsuki Saito, Akito Fukuta, Toichi Suzuki, Naoki Ishihara, Naoki Yamada, Hiroto Nakagawa.

Sagan Tosu: Yohei Takaoka, Shinya Nakano, Ryoya Morishita, Hideto Takahashi, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Ryang Yong-Gi, Yuta Higuchi, An Yong-Woo, Daiki Matsuoka, Cho Dong-Gun, Kaisei Ishii.

BLM vs TSU SQUADS

Shonan Bellmare (BLM): Daiki Hotta BLM-GK, Daiki Tomii BLM-GK, Kosei Tani BLM-GK, Masaaki Goto BLM-GK, Haneto Sakuma, Hirokazu Ishihara, Kazuaki Mawatari, Kazuki Oiwa, Kazunari Ono, Keisuke Saka, Koki Tachi, Shunya Mori, Taiga Hata, Taisei Ishii, Takuya Okamoto, Akimi Barada, Akito Fukuta, Asahi Yokokawa, Daiki Kaneko, Hidetoshi Miyuki, Hiroto Nakagawa, Ko Sawada, Jesus Leleu, Mitsuki Saito, Naoki Hara, Naoki Yamada, Satoshi Tanaka, Sho Hiramatsu, Shota Kobayashi, Sosuke Shibata, Toichi Suzuki, Tsukasa Umesaki, Temma Matsuda, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Naoki Ishihara, Ryo Nemoto, Tarik Elyounoussi, Yuki Ohashi, Yuto Iwasaki.

Sagan Tosu (TSU): Yohei Takaoka, Tatsuya Morita, Yosei Itahashi, Kim Min-ho, Ayumu Ohata, Daisuke Matsumoto, Eduardo Giusti, Daiki Miya, Keisuke Iwashita, Yuto Uchida, Shinya Nakano, Teruki Hara, Yuzo Kobayashi, Wang Jia’nan, Ryoya Morishita, Park Jeong-Su, Fuchi Honda, Ryunosuke Sagara, Hideto Takahashi, Yoshiki Takahashi, Riki Harakawa, Daiki Matsuoka, Yuta Higuchi, Yong-gi Ryang, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Ahn Yong-Woo, Tiago Alves, Yosuke Yuzawa, Takeshi Kanamori, Daichi Hayashi, Reoto Kodama, Renzo Lopez, Yohei Toyoda, Cho Dong-Geon, Kaisei Ishii.

