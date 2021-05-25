New Delhi: There seems to be a buzz around the world about the three letters, N-F-T and if you are not aware of what that means, it is time that you take some time out to know about NFT in detail because it has the potential to make you a billionaire. So, what exactly is NFT which has already attempted to capture the world of art, finance, and sports? NFT stands for non-fungible token akin to cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin or Ethereum but that is all that is similar about them, the difference being it can be at all times be traded or exchanged for one another while NFTs are individually unique in nature. Also Read - India Women Cricketers Need A Players' Body: Isa Guha

Let us take the example of cricket for that matter. There is nothing that comes close to watching a live cricket match and if your favourite player happens to score a century, it is more than likely that you would be using your cell phone to capture that moment or go a step further by shooting a video of that event. Now just like you there are thousands in the stadium who would be capturing the same event, but they will be individually unique that would make them distinct entities on the blockchain, the value of which would be worth more than the other just by virtue of the order in which it was to be produced.

According to a report in India Today, India's first blockchain company Zebi is learnt to be working closely with Smart Cricket Global Ltd in trying to build a similar cricket ecosystem in India, the launch of which is expected to happen in a few weeks.

“The opportunity is not just collectibles. It’s just that collectibles have become a buzz and mainstream today. Blockchain is doing to the world today what the internet was supposed to do 25 years ago. Eventually, everything that exists in the internet today will move to blockchain-based ecosystems, in one form or the other,” said Pruthvi Rao, founder of Zebi to India Today.

Atul Srivastava, Founder of Smart Cricket reckoned that the way this space has exploded, there will never be a better time to be a part of this evolution than now.

“We have been aggressive on being on the upside of the technology curve when it comes to cricket by being the first in the world to use motion-sensing for making smart bats and other cricket equipment smart. Similarly, the way this space has exploded now is the right time to be a part of this evolution that is just starting” Atul told India Today. “You can literally think of anything that is digital – gaming, merchandising, licensing, e-sports, etc, will all be within the blockchain ecosystem. This is what makes it a multi-billion-dollar evolution,” he added.

This literally paves way for all those who love digital collectibles to just not collect it anytime they want with cell phones equipped with the best cameras but also trade it anytime they wish to, not needing to go the extra mile.