BLP vs BSH Dream11 Team Predictions

Black Panthers vs Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 76 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BLP vs BSH at Montjuic Ground: In the 76th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series, Black Panthers will take the field against Badalona Shaheenat. Panthers are at the bottom of the Group D having lost all three of their matches so far. Shaheen have won one and lost one of their two matches and are just a rung abover Panthers. Black Panthers vs Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BLP vs BSH, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Black Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Black Panthers vs Badalona Shaheen ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Black Panthers and Badalona Shaheen will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 1.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

BLP vs BSH My Dream11 Team

Malik-Mati-Ur-Rehman (captain), Balwinder Singh (vice-captain), Sarmad Ali, Dilawar Khan, Puneet Shrimali, Amandeep Singh, Hamza Saleem, Daljit Singh, Qasim Hussain, Manpreet Singh, Shafeer Mohammad

BLP vs BSH Probable Playing XIs

Black Panthers: Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh

Badalona Shaheen: Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Qasim Hussain

BLP vs BSH Full Squads

Black Panthers: Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali, Paramjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh

Badalona Shaheen: Sajawal Khan, Qasim Hussain, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Hamza Ali, Babar Khan, Umair Javed, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Saleem,Sarmad Ali, Dilawar Khan, Malik-Mati-Ur-Rehman, Bilawal Khan

