BLP vs FAL Dream11 Team Predictions

Black Panthers vs Falco Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 98 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BLP vs FAL at Montjuic Ground: In the third match of the day, Black Panthers will face Falco who have so far won five of their seven matches while tasting defeat in two. They have the same points as Trinitat Royals Stars but are ahead on the basis of net run-rate.

BLP vs FAL Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 98th between Black Panthers and Falco will start from 5:00 PM IST – March 5.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

BLP vs FAL My Dream11 Team

Adeel Sarwar (captain), Puneet Shrimali (vice-captain), Muhammad Yaseen, Amandeep Singh, Abid Shahzad, Moazzam Rafique, Ajay Rawat, Muhammad Sheraz, Khawar Javed, Amanjot Singh, Akram Ali

BLP vs FAL Probable Playing XIs

Black Panthers: Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Bikramjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali, Puneet Shrimali, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Sourav Singh

Falco: Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Rehman Ullah, Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Zeeshan Raza, Moazzam Rafique, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan

BLP vs FAL Full Squads

Black Panthers: Paramjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Bikramjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Sourav Singh, Akram Ali, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat

Falco: Khawar Javed, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Moazzam Rafique, Awais Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Rehman Ullah, Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Zeeshan Raza, Babar Khan

