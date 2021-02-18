BLP vs PUW Dream11 Team Predictions

Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 41 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BLP vs PUW at Montjuic Ground: In the first match of the day, Black Panthers will take the field against Punjab Warriors in a Group D clash. Panthers have started the tournament with a defeat while Warriors have won one and lost one of their two matches played so far.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Black Panthers and Punjab Warriors will get underway from 1:00 PM IST – February 18.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

BLP vs PUW My Dream11 Team

Tejpal Singh (captain), Ajay Rawat (vice-captain), Jagdeep Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Balwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, U Ul Rehman, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Sourav Singh, Akram Ali

BLP vs PUW Probable Playing XIs

Black Panthers: Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali

Punjab Warriors: Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Gagandeep Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I

BLP vs PUW Full Squads

Black Panthers: Bikramjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Amanjot Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh

Punjab Warriors: Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh-I, Umair Raza, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Harjot Singh-I, Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr

