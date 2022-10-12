BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 14 Between BLR vs BEN at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. Bengaluru Bulls will be eager to maintain their perfect start to vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 when they face Bengal Warriors on Wednesday. The Bulls have won both their matches in the ongoing campaign and will be aiming for a third successive victory. Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, will be confident about their chances of getting the better of Bengaluru Bulls after winning their last match against Telugu Titans. After a loss in their first encounter of the season, the Warriors found form in their second game to register a comprehensive 20-point win. Defensively, Bengal Warriors have seen Girish Maruti Ernak leading by example and his nine tackle points in two games make him one of the most dominant defenders in Season 9. Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors have squared off in 18 matches. Both teams have won nine games each.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengaluru Warriors, Match 14, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 12 October

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team

Girish Maruti Ernak, Aman-II, and Saurabh Nandal, Neeraj Narwal, Maninder Singh, Vikash Khandola, and Shrikant Jadhav.

Captain: Maninder Singh , Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

BLR vs BEN Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.

Bengal Warriors: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.