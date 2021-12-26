Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 14 Between BLR vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: The Bengaluru Bulls are all set to take on the Bengal Warriors in the 14th match of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Bengal Warriors have begun their title defense with a bang with back-to-back wins. In their opening game, the defending champions defeated UP Yoddha 38-33 and then continued their good form against Gujarat Giants with a 31-28 win. The Warriors will be eager to keep the winning momentum going by earning a third consecutive victory. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls faced a shock 30-46 defeat to U Mumba in their first game. However, the Bulls bounced back by winning the second game against Tamil Thalaivas 38-30. They will now try to build some momentum with back-to-back wins. The Bulls defeated Tamil Thalaivas 38-30 in their last game. It was a combined effort from the Bulls' raiders to win the game. Pawan Sehrawat scored nine raid points and Chandran Ranjit scored seven points in the attack. The Bengal Warriors defeated the Gujarat Giants 31-28 in their last game. Maninder Singh was their best raider with eight raid points, while Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored three raid points. Rinku Narwal emerged as their best defender with three tackle points. Rohit could replace Parveen Satpal in the starting seven.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 14, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 26th December.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team

Rinku Narwal, Mahender-Singh, Abozar Mohajermighani, Mayur Kadam, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Akash Pikalmunde.

Captain: Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Vice-Captain: Rinku Narwal.

BLR vs BEN Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/Rohit.