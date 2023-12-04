By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 6 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors In Ahmedabad at 9 PM IST December 4 Mon
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BLR vs BEN. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns against Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 on Saturday. Maninder Singh will be leading Bengal Warriors while Bengaluru Bulls will be led by Saurabh Nandal and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. Here is the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BLR vs BEN. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Saturday
Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST
Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 4
Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
BLR vs BEN Possible Starting 7
Bengaluru Bulls: Saurabh Nandal (C), Aman, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Vishal Lather, Surjeet Singh
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), Nitin Rawal, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Vaibhav Garje, Shreyas Umarbdand, Shubham Shinde
BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction
Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal
Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Maninder Singh
Captain: Maninder Singh
Vice-Captain: Bharat
Squads:
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, and Ran Singh
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, and Bhoir Akshay Bharat
