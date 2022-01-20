Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 67 Between BLR vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: Patna’s success in the teams’ first meeting of PKL Season 8 was completely down to their defence. Corner defenders Sunil and Mohammadreza Shadloui had an excellent outing and prevented Pawan Sehrawat from scoring a single point in the second half. But Patna has not been able to replicate the same form since that night which will give Bulls a lot of confidence. If Pawan gets a continued period of more than 10 minutes on the mat, he will take the game away from the opponents. So, Patna will have to continue the aggressive approach. Pawan and the Bulls should look for a safer option and get the secondary raiders more involved. In Bharat, Chandran Ranjit and Deepak Narwal, the Bulls have enough raiding power to break the Patna defensive structure. Sunil and Sajin C might be absent from the line-up due to injuries which will make Patna’s right susceptible to attacks.Also Read - TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 66 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 20 Thursday

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 67, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 20th January. Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Boland Park, Paarl at 2.00 PM IST January 19 Wednesday

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Also Read - HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 36 at Gabba, Brisbane 7:35 AM IST January 19 Wednesday

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team

Aman, Amit, Ran Singh, Mayur Jagannath, Bharat, Pawan Sherawat, Maninder Singh.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat, Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

BLR vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Aman.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Amit Nirwal, Sachin Vittala.