RCB vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BLR vs CSK at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: In another blockbuster contest of VIVO IPL 2021 – three-time IPL champions Chennai will clash against Virat Kohli's Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday evening. The VIVO IPL RCB vs CSK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 24. Royal Challengers Bangalore resumed the IPL 2021 campaign on a dull note with a humiliating 9-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. Bangalore's batsmen disappoint big time during KKR's clash but they will look to bounce back on Sharjah which has always been a heaven for the batters. On the other side, CSK resumed their campaign with an emphatic win over defending champions Mumbai Indians and they will look to continue their winning momentum against RCB too. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RCB vs CSK Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 35 match toss between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue – Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

RCB vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: V Kohli (C), G Maxwell, R Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, D Bravo (VC), R Jadeja

Bowlers: D Chahar, H Patel, Y Chahal

BLR vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

BLR vs CSK Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir

