BLR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 12 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi In Bengaluru at 8 PM IST December 8 Fri

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BLR vs DEL. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns against Dabang Delhi at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Friday. Saurabh Nandal will be leading Bengaluru Bulls while Dabang Delhi will be led by Naveen Kumar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Bengaluru Bulls take the mat against Dabang Delhi in the second and final game of the night.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Match 12, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Friday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 8

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

BLR vs DEL Possible Starting 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Saurabh Nandal (C), Aman, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Vishal Lather, and Surjeet Singh.

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar (C), Ashu Malik, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh Dahiya, Vishal Bhardwaj, Himmat Antil, and Mohit.

BLR vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Vishal Lather, Saurabh Nandal and Aman

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Bharat and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar.

Vice-Captain: Bharat.

Squads:

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) Squad: Saurabh Nandal(C), Aman-II, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Neeraj Narwal, Bharat-II, Vikash Khandola, Piotr Pamulak, Sunder, Sushil Om, Md Liton-Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Ankit, Banty, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Monu, Rohit Kumar Nandal, Parteek, Sachin Narwal, Abhishek Singh, Akshit Dhull, Yash Khatri, Ran Singh, Rakshith-S

Dabang Delhi (DEL) Squad: Vishal Bharadwaj, Yogesh, Ashu Malik, Himmat Antil, Mohit, Naveen-Kumar(C), Meetu Mehender Sharma, Ashish, Manjeet-II, Rahul Kumar, Nitin Chandel, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Akash Prasher, Manu, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sunil, Vikrant, Vijay Kumar-A, Suraj Panwar

