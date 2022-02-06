BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 99 Between BLR vs GUJ at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between BLR vs GUJ. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream 11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 99, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 06 February.
Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.
Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.
Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.
BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Team
Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal
Captain: Mohit Sehrawat Vice Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal
BLR vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, G More, Aman, Saurabh Nandal
Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Girish Maruti, Hadi Oshtorak
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between BLR vs GUJ. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream 11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.