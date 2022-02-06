BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 99 Between BLR vs GUJ at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between BLR vs GUJ. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream 11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 99, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 06 February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal

Captain: Mohit Sehrawat Vice Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal

BLR vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, G More, Aman, Saurabh Nandal

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Girish Maruti, Hadi Oshtorak

