BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 62 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST November 6 Sun

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between BLR vs GUJ. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream 11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Published: November 6, 2022 4:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. (Image: Twitter)

BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 62 Between BLR vs GUJ at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST: Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the strongest teams this season with six wins, three losses and a tie. Bharat has been their most trusted player in offence with 112 raid points and he has been supported well by Vikash Kandola, who has scored 65 raid points. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. They are now second from bottom in the standings having won four, lost five and tied one of their matches so far. To get the better of the Bulls, the Giants will need their lead raider Rakesh (103 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Parteek Dhaiya (48 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (41 raid points) also need to contribute.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between BLR vs GUJ.


Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 62, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 06 November.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, Neeraj Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Bharat, Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

BLR vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7 

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh (c), Vikash Khandola, Mayur Kadam,Saurabh Nandal, Aman,Bharat, Neeraj Narwal.

Gujarat Giants: Mahendra Rajput (C ),Arkam Shaikh, Rakesh Sangroya, Sourav Gulia, Parteek Dahiya,Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai.

