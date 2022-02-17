BLR vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 125 Between BLR vs HAR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: The second match of the night will see another Playoff battle between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers. Haryana can also almost guarantee a Playoff spot with a win but Bengaluru’s destiny will be decided by the teams around them. With 63 points from 20 matches, Haryana Steelers have a great and a realistic chance of a second place if Delhi (2nd on the table) drop points. They are currently third on the table and a Top 2 finish can save them from the eliminator matches.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs HAR Dream11 Team

Mahender Singh, Akshay Kumar, G More, Mohit, Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Ashish

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

BLR vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman



Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu/Akshay Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Surender Nada

