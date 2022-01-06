Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

The Bengaluru bulls will battle it out against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 37th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 match on Thursday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the marquee event. The Bengaluru Bulls are currently second on the points table with 23 points compared to their name. They have registered four wins, defeats and draws in six games so far in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League. Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers find themselves in 10th place with 12 points in five games. They have registered a few wins and three losses so far. Both teams will enter the match after different results in their previous moves. The Bulls beat Puneri Paltan 40-29 in their last game. Now they will be looking at the top of the PKL standings by defeating the Pink Panthers. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, lost 28-31 against the Bengal Warriors in their latest match and will be looking forward for a comeback.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 37, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 6th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs JAI Dream11 Team

Bharat-II, Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Shaul Kumar, Deepak Singh,

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal

BLR vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Mohit Sehrawat, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Chandran Ranjit,

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Shaul Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Deepak Singh/Amit, Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Naveen,