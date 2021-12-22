Dream11 Team Prediction

The Bengaluru Bulls will be up against U Mumba in the opening encounter of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 22 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru. After a 20-month break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 is set to begin in a secure bio-bubble at the Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru from Wednesday (Dec 22). As a special format for PKL 8 season, organisers have scheduled ‘Triple Headers’ on the first four days of the competition to ensure that Kabaddi fans across the country get to watch each of their favourite teams play in the very initial days of the League. Former champions U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls face off in the opener, which will be followed by Telugu Titans’ southern derby against Tamil Thalaivas. The third match of the opening day will see defending champions Bengal Warriors take on UP Yoddha. Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Nitin Tomar Shines as Puneri Paltan Hold U Mumba to 32-32 Draw

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Match 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Match Toss: 22nd December at 7:25 PM IST

Date and Time: 22nd December at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre

Predicted Playing 7 for the match

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Pankaj, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harender Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mahender Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Ajeet, Pankaj, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Dong Goen-Lee, Pawan Kumar Sherawat.

Captain: Mahender Singh, Vice-Captain: Pawan Kumar Sherawat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Sheoran, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Pankaj, GB More, Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Kumar Sherawat.

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sherawat, Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali

