Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

BLR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 22 Saturday: Both Bengaluru and Pune head into the match on the back of defeats. But a win will be more important for 11th-placed Puneri Paltan if they want to get into the top 6 as they have registered just 22 points in their 11 matches so far in PKL season 8. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have 40 points and sit comfortably in the second position on the points table. And a win on Saturday (January 22) will take them to the top of the points table.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, Match Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 22th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: Saturday (January 22) 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs PUN Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mahender Singh, Aslam Inamdar, Vishwas S/Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Vishal Bharadwaj,

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar

BLR vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat, Amit Sheaoran

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Vishwas S/Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Baldev Singh/Sombir, Sanket Sawant