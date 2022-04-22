RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 36 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 23, Saturday

Umran Malik’s raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik’s explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Saturday. Also Read - IPL 2022, DC vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 34: Jos Buttler Slams Hundred, Rajasthan Royals on Top

Malik has caught everyone’s attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer. Also Read - IPL 2022: Greame Smith Backs Yuzuvendra Chahal To Break Dwayne Bravo, Harshal Patel's Jointly Held Record in Indian Premier League

Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven-wickets in their previous outing.

Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations.

But the seasoned Du Plessis and Karthik have pummelled the best in the business.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 36 toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne, Navi Mumbai

RCB vs SRH Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c) Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyansh Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, T Natarajan, Josh Hazelwood, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel

Captain: Harshal Patel Vice Captain: Rahul Tripathi