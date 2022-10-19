BLR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

BLR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 28 Between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 19: After a good start to the season that saw them win their first two games, Bengaluru Bulls lost their last two matches and will be eager to return to winning ways. Most of the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Vikash Kandola and Bharat as they have been the team’s standout raiders so far. Kandola has been their best player in offence with 35 raid points, while Bharat has managed 34 raid points in Season 9. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident in their ability after picking up their first win of the season last time around. Narender has been a revelation for the Thalaivas this season and is their lead raider at the moment having amassed 37 raid points in four games. Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas have squared off in 10 matches. Out of these, Bengaluru Bulls have won eight matches while Tamil Thalaivas have won twice.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 28, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 19 October

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

BLR vs TAM Dream11 Team

Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, and Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, and Rakesh Sungroya.

Captain: Surender Gill, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sungroya.

BLR vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Singh, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.



Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, and Mahender Singh.