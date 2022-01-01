Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telegu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 26 Between BLR vs TEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: The Bengaluru bulls will take on the Telugu Titans on Match 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Saturday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru. The Bulls are currently on third place with 15 points, having won three of the four games they have played so far. Their only loss came when they season opener against U Mumba. Since then, they have won all three of these games and are on a winning streak. They defeated the Tamil Thalaivas, the Bengal Warriors, and the Haryana Steelers. The Bangalore-based club will be looking to extend its winning time in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League. The Telugu Titans find themselves in 11th place with five points from three games. They have a few losses and drawbacks against their name. The Titans are the only club still registering to win the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. They played their first PKL match against the Tamil Thalaivas and then lost to Puneri Paltan and the Steelers.Also Read - MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 25 Between U Mumba vs UP Yoddha at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 01 Saturday

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 26, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 1st January. Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Gujarat Giants To Take On Haryana Steelers For Play-off Position

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Also Read - PKL: Tamil Thalaivas Tie U Mumba 30-30 in Closely Fought Match

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs TEL Dream11 Team

Prediction: Aman, C Arun, Sandeep Kandola, Bharat-II, T Adarsh, Pawan Sherawat, Siddharth Desai

Captain: Pawan Sherawat Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai

BLR vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/More G, Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh

Telugu Titans

Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar/Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh/Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, C Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Ruturaj Koravi