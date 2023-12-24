By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BLR vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 39 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans In Chennai at 9 PM IST December 24, Sun
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BLR vs TEL. Also Check the Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
BLR vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns against Telugu Titans at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Sunday. Surinder Singh will lead Bengaluru Bulls while Telugu Titans will be led by Maninder Singh and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see U Mumba take the mat against Bengal Warriors in the first game of the night. Here is the Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BLR and TEL. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 39, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Sunday
Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.
Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 24
Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
BLR vs TEL Possible Starting 7
Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) Possible Starting 7: 1. Saurabh Nandal(C), 2. Aman-II, 3. Surjeet Singh, 4. Neeraj Narwal, 5. Rohit Kumar Nandal, 6. Bharat-II, 7. Vikash Khandola
Telugu Titans (TEL) Possible Starting 7: 1. Omkar R More, 2. Sandeep Dhull, 3. Mohit Rathee, 4. Ajit Pawar, 5. Rajnish, 6. Pawan-Sherawat(C), 7. Prafull Zaware
BLR vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction
Defenders: S Singh, S Dhull, S Nandal
All-Rounders: A Pawar, N Narwal
Raiders: P Sherawat, Bharat
Captain: P Sherawat
Vice Captain: S Singh
Squads:
Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) Squad: Saurabh Nandal(C), Aman-II, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Rohit Kumar Nandal, Bharat-II, Vikash Khandola, Piotr Pamulak, Sushil Om, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sunder, Vishal, Md Liton-Ali, Parteek, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Ankit, Banty, Sachin Narwal, Akshit Dhull, Ran Singh, Rakshith-S, Yash Khatri
Telugu Titans (TEL) Squad: Omkar R More, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, Ajit Pawar, Rajnish, Pawan-Sherawat(C), Prafull Zaware, Milad Jabbari, Omkar Narayan Patil, Shanmugam Sanjeevi, Ankit Jaglan, Hamid Nader, Nitin Kumar Deswal, Shankar Gadai, Parvesh Bhainswal, Robin Chaudhary, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit Rajesh
