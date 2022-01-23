Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between BLR vs TEL. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream 11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 74 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Telugu Titans are languishing at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi points table with just 18 points from 12 matches. They have only one win thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The club have nine losses and a couple of draws to their name this season.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 23th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: Sunday (January 23) 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs TEL Dream11 Team

Aman, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, T Adarsh, Pawan Sherawat, Rajnish.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat | Vice-Captain: T Adarsh

BLR vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, Prince D

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Amit Sheoran