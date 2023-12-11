Home

BLR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 19 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 9 PM IST December 11 Monday

Here is the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between BLR vs UP.

BLR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BLR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 19 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas In Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 9 PM IST December 11 Monday.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Match 19, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Sunday

Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 11

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

BLR vs UP Dream11 Team

Raiders- Surender Gill, Bharat, Pardeep Narwal

Defender- Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Sumit

All-rounder- Gurdeep

Captain- Bharat

Vice Captain- Pardeep Narwal

BLR vs UP Squads

Bengaluru Bulls: Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali

UP Yoddhas: Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar

