Bengaluru Bulls will be looking for a win to take over the top spot in the points table from Dabang Delhi K.C. The Bengaluru Bulls have looked like they aren't going full throttle, yet which will be a concern for opponents considering how the Season 6 champions are still picking up wins. Pawan Sehrawat has spent a surprisingly long time in the dugout this season while Chandran Ranjit has not yet produced a stellar performance. The match is often won in 5-10 minutes where Pawan Sehrawat decides to switch the gears. U.P. Yoddha's task will be to prevent Pawan from doing this to their defence. The attack is often the best form of defence and Yoddha's raiding duo of Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal will need to be aggressive against the Bengaluru defence. Surender Gill has efficiently donned the role of lead raider for Yoddha with Pardeep Narwal still moving gingerly on the mat. The two will need to be switched on right from the beginning of the game. A defensive approach against the Bulls seldom works as Pawan can produce multi-point raids at any given time. A high-scoring kabaddi match is certainly on the cards.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Match 44, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 9th January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs UP Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Pawan Sherawat, Surender Gill.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat, Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

BLR vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Aman, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar.