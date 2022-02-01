BLR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 87 Between BLR vs UP at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between BLR vs UP. Also Check Bengaluru Bulls Dream 11 Team Player List, UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, Match 87, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 1st February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

BLR vs UP Dream11 Team

Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit,

Captain: Pawan Sherawat, Vice-Captain: Ashu Singh.

BLR vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Aman, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar.