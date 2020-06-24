Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindhood Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BLS vs CCMH at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium: In the first game of day 2 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020, Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on Central Castries Mindhood at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 24. Both teams would want to make a good first impression in their first outing of the tournament. Also Read - MUN vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Sheffield United Football Match at Old Trafford, Manchester 10.30 PM IST June 24

With cricket returning to Gros Islet in St. Lucia, both of these teams would want to kick things off with a victory in their first game. Going by what we did get to see on the first day of the tournament, we could expect some big scores in St. Lucia, with Mon Repos Stars scoring 152/4 in their 10 overs before beating Mabouya Constrictor by 56 runs. Also Read - FPC vs ECC Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Finnish Pakistani Club vs Empire CC at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

TOSS – The toss between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Central Castries Mindhood will take place at 9.30 PM (IST). Also Read - OLCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Olten CC vs Winterthur CC Match 15 at Grundenmoos at 8:30 PM IST Wednesday June 24

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Q. Henry

Batsmen: C. Thomas, K. Lesporis, A. Auguste

All-rounders: Z. Antoine, A. Joseph, S. Abraham, T. Sookwa

Bowlers: E. Devon, J. Mauricette, R. Joseph

BLS vs CCMH Probable Playing XIs

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Q Henry, C Thomas, K Anthony, A Linus, T Pierre, Z Antoine, A Joseph, S Abraham, E Devon, N Wilfred, J Charles.

Central Castries Mindhood: S Naitram, K Lesporis, A Auguste, J James, T Sookwa, A Prospere, K Arnold, A Prospere, S Hayle, G Prospere, R Joseph.

BLS vs CCMH Squads

Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS): Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah, Elizee Graig.

Central Castries Mindhood (CCMH): Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal f, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene, Rahym Joseph.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BLS Dream11 Team/ CCMH Dream11 Team/ Babonneau Leatherbacks Dream11 Team/ Central Castries Mindhood Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.