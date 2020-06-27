Dream11 Team Prediction

BLS vs GICB St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 PM IST June 28: Also Read - CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictors T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 27

Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. Also Read - VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST June 27

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindhood, Choiseul Clay Pots, Labourie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders. Also Read - CCMH vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Central Castries Mindhood vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 26

TOSS – The toss between Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

WK: G Serieux

BAT: K Melius, L Solomon, C Thomas

ALL: T Gabriel, T Chicot, A Joseph, Z Antonie

BWL: D Polius, L Edwards, N Wilfred

SQUADS

Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS): Quaine Henry, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles, Nehemiah Wilfred, Graig Elisee

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB): Garvin Serieux, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Simeon Gerson

Check Dream11 Top Picks/ BLS Dream11 Prediction / GICB Dream11 Prediction / Babonneau Leatherbacks Dream11 Team/ Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips