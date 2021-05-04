BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BLS vs SSCS at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium: In match no. 10 of Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on Babonneau Leatherbacks at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast BLS vs SSCS match will start at 12 AM IST – May 5. Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have had a pretty decent start to their St Lucia T10 blast campaign this year, winning two out of their three games. They defeated Laborie Bay Royals by nine wickets in their last match. On the other hand, it will be the Babonneau Leatherbacks' first match of the tournament. The Leatherbacks, who won two games and lost three times in the St Lucia T10 Blast last year, will want to fare better this time around. Here is the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BLS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction, BLS vs SSCS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BLS vs SSCS Probable XIs Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast.

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Babonneau Leatherbacks will take place at 9:30 PM IST – May 5.

Time: 12 AM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

BLS vs SSCS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Julian Sylvester

Batsmen – Xytus Emmanuel, Alex Joseph, Isiah Wilfred

All-Rounders – Shani Mesmain (C), Nehemiah Wilfred (VC), Bradley Tisson, Caleb Thomas

Bowlers – Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Devon Eugene

BLS vs SSCS Probable Playing XIs

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (C), Qwaine Henry (wk).

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye (wk), Ashely Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Shani Mesmain (C), Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Wayne Prospere, Kevin Gassie, Jervan Charles, Kervell Prospere.

BLS vs SSCS Squads

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (C), Qwaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham, Tristan Pierre, Nehemiah Wilfred, Zayee Antoine, Devon Eugene, Jervaughn Charles, Mc Vern Remy.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Shani Mesmain (C), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Kervel Propere, Kevin Grassie, Quint Mesmain, Tenancy Hippolyte (WK), Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose and Keither Prospere.

