BLS vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Vieux Fort North Raiders T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST June 30:

Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. Also Read - MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Mabouya Constrictors vs South Castries Lions T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 10 PM IST June 28

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindhood, Choiseul Clay Pots, Labourie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders. Also Read - SSMH vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Laborie Bay Royals T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 12 AM IST June 29:

TOSS – The toss between Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Vieux Fort North Raiders will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Squads

Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS): Quaine Henry, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles, Nehemiah Wilfred, Graig Elisee

Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR): Junior Peter, Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Jevin Isidore, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte, Shem Paul, Travis Gifford

